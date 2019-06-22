IOC invites Arif to attend Olympic Day at new headquarters

KARACHI: Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) will host a ceremony at the Olympic House in Lahore on Sunday (today) to celebrate the Olympic Day.

Olympians and elite athletes will grace the occasion.

Meanwhile, the POA president Lt Gen (retd) Syed Arif Hasan has been invited by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to witness the celebrations to inaugurate the new Olympic House being held under the auspice of the IOC.

According to POA, he will be attending the Olympic Day on Sunday (today) at the Olympic Headquarters, Lausanne, Switzerland.

The IOC is celebrating its 125th Anniversary on June 23, 2019, cherishing the values and culture of Olympism fostered across the world under the globally felicitated Olympic Movement for over a century. The Olympism and Olympiad have become universal phenomena. During the celebrations, the world will also witness the inauguration of the state of the art Olympic House.

The Olympic House, new headquarters of the IOC, has received three of the most rigorous sustainable building certifications making it a state of the art sustainable building in the world.

“Sustainability is one of the three pillars of Olympic Agenda – the strategic roadmap for the future of the Olympic Movement. The IOC is committed to embedding its principles across its operations as an organisation, as the owner of the Olympic Games and as the leader of the Olympic Movement,” the IOC said.