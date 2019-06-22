‘Proteas won’t take Pakistan bowlers lightly’

From Khalid Hussain

LONDON: Pakistan’s World Cup hopes hang by a thread and one of the prime reasons for it is the below-par showing of their bowling attack.

Pakistan’s bowling arsenal look good on paper but apart from Mohammad Amir, who is one of the World Cup’s leading wicket-takers, none of the Pakistani bowlers have really made their presence felt in their last four World Cup outings.

But despite the bowlers’ largely unimpressive performance, South Africa intend to give them due respect when the two teams clash in a battle for World Cup survival here at Lord’s on Sunday.

“I think Pakistan have got a really good bowling unit,” said South Africa opener Aiden Markram here at Lord’s on Saturday.

“Mohammad Amir is back and in form. It will be a nice challenge to face them at Lord’s. I think their bowling lineup is one we definitely can’t take lightly,” stressed Markram.

Markram was of the view that South Africa have played and won a recent ODI series against Pakistan, they won’t be facing surprise elements but did pick out veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez as a bit of a new challenge.

“We’ve played a recent series against Pakistan. Hafeez wasn’t part of that series, so that will be a new sort of challenge for some of us who haven’t faced him.”

Many believe that Markram could take over as South Africa’s new captain in the near future. But the 24-year-old batsman isn’t thinking about it.

“Look, there’s not been a lot of focus on it at all to be honest with you. I’m really just trying to keep my spot on the side.”

South Africa, who lost in a key clash against New Zealand, have a less than slim chance of qualifying for the semi-finals.

“It’s obviously really important that we win the remaining three of our games, and if there’s outside chance of qualifying, that would be incredible,” he said.

South Africa squandered a series of opportunities on their way to a back-breaking defeat against New Zealand.

“It was quite a tough one to swallow because obviously it was quite an important game for us leading to it and it was really close.”

South Africa’s top-order has flopped in this tournament but Markram believes that the top batters will bounce back.

“As a batting unit, we are pretty much doing the hard work up front. We are getting in and we are not kicking on. It’s definitely something we are looking to rectify.”