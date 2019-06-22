close
Sun Jun 23, 2019
June 23, 2019

Drowned out

Newspost

 
June 23, 2019

The present drainage system in the area I live in is so defective that a good shower would turn the whole area into a collection of small lanes and pools. The clogging of rain water at times becomes as deep as three feet. Consequently, the whole traffic is disrupted and life comes to a grinding halt during rains. It is shocking that the town council authorities have not taken any steps for improving the system so far. This problem has been brought to the notice of the concerned authorities through the press and other means many times but nothing has been done.

Sana Shakeel, Karachi

