Nothing local?

Addressing a news conference in Lahore the other day, the federal minister for railways apprised that shortage of coaches and wagons poses a bottleneck in increasing the number of passenger trains and goods trains. In this connection, he informed that to alleviate the shortage, tenders for procurement of imported coaches and wagons are being opened shortly. That coaches and wagons are being imported rather than being produced locally has come as a surprise to me. The Railways was introduced by the British in the Subcontinent during the 19th century. Even after 150 years of its introduction, we are unable to locally manufacture coaches and wagons, let alone locomotives. The production of coaches and wagons does not involve any sophisticated technology. India has been manufacturing and laying new railway track and rehabilitating existing ones.

When will the Railways try to stand up on its feet? There is no reason why manufacturing capability cannot be built up. Likewise, we are depending on China for implementing the project ML-1 (main line-1) to rehabilitate the track laid 150 years back. Why can’t this be done indigenously? Have we stooped so low in terms of technology, skill and management?

Huma Arif, Karachi