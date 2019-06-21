CJ lauded for setting up model courts

Rawalpindi: Former president of Rawalpindi District Bar Khurram Masood Kayani, Advocate Supreme Court, has lauded the establishment of model courts all over the country as a remarkable act of Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, says a press release.

The results of the chief justice’s steps, which he took especially for the provision of cheap and quick justice to the underprivileged and deprived segments of the society have started reaching to the common man, he said.

He said that the model courts, which were established on April 1, all over the country on the orders of the chief justice, have decided 48 cases of murder and narcotics in just 48 days and made a new history. Now the decision to establish model courts for the speedy hearing of civil, family laws and other cases at the district level is also need of the hour and a noteworthy act.

Thus, the people will get quick justice in criminal and civil cases and will not have to wait for long-time, said Khurram Masood Kayani.