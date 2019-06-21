Serena hosts a fundraising evening ‘Urdu hai jis ka naam’

Islamabad: The Serena Hotels in collaboration with the Bestway Cement Limited, Pakistan’s largest cement manufacturer, hosted a fundraising evening titled, ‘Urdu Hai Jis Ka Naam’ for Mashal Association at the Islamabad Serena Hotel here.

Alongside being market leaders in their own respective businesses Bestway and Serena ardently support, projection and promotion of the opulent culture and traditions of Pakistan. The audience got a true flavor of the richness of the Urdu language through the narration of select pieces by Taimur Rehman. Taimur’s repertoire included authors like IsmatChughtai, Mir Taqi Mir, Mushtaq Yusafi and many others.