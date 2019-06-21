Gangsters held, gold ornaments and valuables recovered

Islamabad : The Karachi Company Police Station has arrested two gangsters and recovered cash, gold ornaments and electronic equipment from them, the police spokesman said.

DIG (Operations) Waqaruddin Syed assigned the task to SP (Saddar) Malik Naeem Iqbal to ensure arrests of those involved in dacoities, theft and other crime. He constituted a special team under supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Karachi Company police station Sub-Inspector Habib ur Rehman including ASI Haider Shah and others. This team worked hard and nabbed two gangsters identified as Abbas s/o Rafique resident of Gujranwala and Imran alias Mani resident of Hafizabad.

Police team recovered Rs100,000, gold ornaments including one necklace, six gold rings, one locket, two mobile phones, two LEDs and other weapons from their possession. These gangsters were wanted to Karachi Company police in seven robberies and theft cases in the area. Further investigation is underway from them and they have confessed during the preliminary investigation to ransack houses by entering them after breaking locks.

Police have obtained their physical remand from the concerned court. DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin has appreciated this performance of Karachi Company police team and announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for team members.