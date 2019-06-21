NAB seeks arrest of Memon in ‘assets beyond income’ investigation

KARACHI: An accountability court is likely to announce its verdict on an application moved by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) seeking the arrest of former Sindh information minister Sharjeel Memon in an investigation pertaining to making assets beyond income. NAB on Friday sought a no-objection certificate from the accountability court – I judge to interrogate Pakistan Peoples Party leader Memon, who is currently in jail in judicial custody. The said investigation was approved against him earlier this year.

A person, Izhar Hussain, who is said to be a ‘front man’ of the former minister, has already been arrested in connection with the investigation. According to NAB, Hussain colluded with Memon to purchase properties from illegal income. Arguing in support of the application, the prosecutor asked the judge to approve the request so that the suspect could be moved from jail to the NAB headquarters to be interrogated. He added that the investigators had collected sufficient evidence against the suspect. The defence lawyer opposed the plea and argued that according to the law, his client could not be arrested and moved somewhere else.