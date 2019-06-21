close
Sat Jun 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Mehtab Haider
June 22, 2019

Inter-agency cooperation agreed for curbing corruption

National

Mehtab Haider
June 22, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The FBR’s Customs, Motorways and GT Road Police have decided to cooperate with each other through inter-agency coordination for foiling attempts of smuggling.

On the directives of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman and Members Customs (Operation), the Model Customs Collectorate (MCC) Islamabad on special instructions of Seema Raza Bokhari expedited efforts against movement and distribution of smuggled goods.

In this regard, an inter-agency coordination meeting was held at Model Customs Collectorate, Islamabad this week among DIG Motorway, DIG GT Road and Collector MCC Islamabad.

During the meeting, it was reiterated that information sharing and inter-agency coordination is of prime importance for achieving national interest of curbing smuggling not only deprives the government of much needed revenue, it also poses unfair competition to local industries.

Better inter-agency coordination will help in not only curbing the menace of smuggling but encourage legal trade and business activity.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan