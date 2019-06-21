Mehmood directs necessary steps to eradicate polio

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday directed all government departments to undertake necessary steps to eradicate polio from the region.

According to an official handout, he took notice of the issue and called a high-level meeting after a number of polio cases surfaced in the province.

Chief Secretary Saleem Khan, Member Provincial Assembly Ziaullah Bangash, Coordinator, Emergency Operation Centre, Kamran Ahmed Afridi, and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

The chief minister said all-out efforts should be made to ensure access of the polio teams to every house in the province.

He directed the law-enforcing agencies and other relevant government departments to extend complete support to the polio programme during the anti-polio campaigns in the province.

Mahmood Khan stated communication efforts should be made keeping in view the local context and cultural sensitivities to address queries and doubts of the parents so that vaccination of every child could be made possible in every campaign.

The chief minister was briefed on the prevailing situation of the polio programme, challenges, way forward and the support needed. The EOC coordinator briefed the forum on the ongoing case response campaign conducted in Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, South Waziristan, North Waziristan, Shangla, Buner and Torghar districts.