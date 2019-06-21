‘All temporary labour employees to be regularised’

LAHORE: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said services of all temporary labour appointment (TLA) employees of Pakistan Railways will be regularised, and for this purpose a committee comprising six officers has been formed.

Addressing a press conference at Pakistan Railways Academy, Walton here on Friday, he wished turning the railways academy into a university. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate Sir Syed Ahmed Express on July 3, adding that the train would run between Rawalpindi and Karachi via Faisalabad. He said Pakistan Railways would complete its target of launching 40 new trains by July 3.

Sh Rashid said he would present himself before the public for accountability on August 24 while financial report of the railways would also be made public after June 30. He said tenders for Main Line-2 (ML-2) would be opened on June 30 and added that after the ML-1 project, all railway tracks would be covered with fencing.

Answering a question about recent accident between a passenger and freight train near Hyderabad, he said a report on the incident would come by Saturday. He said being the railways minister, he was taking complete responsibility, and begged the nation’s pardon over the unfortunate incident. He said it was a human error and highly regrettable. He said he would himself visit Sindh and examine the train tracks, which had gone unnoticed for the past 70 years.

APP adds: Railways Minister Sh Rashid Ahmad regretted that no government spent a single penny for improvement of the Lahore railway station in the past, adding that there were no toilets at the Lahore Cantonment and Rawalpindi railway stations. He said, "What the railways was earning was spending on betterment of the department.”

To a question, he said Shahbaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari were ready for signing a charter of economy with the ruling coalition.

He also warned that those railways officers not delivering would be replaced with young one.

NNI adds: Railways Minister Sh Rashid claimed that there were two clear groups in Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), which signified a clear rift in the political party. He said the PML-N was divided between the two brothers and their different ideologies: one being Shahbaz Sharif and the other Nawaz Sharif.

Sh Rashid said: “I had said it in the past that Shahbaz was looking for an ‘NRO’, which was impossible under the leadership of Imran Khan.”

Taking a jibe at Pakistan People’s Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and detained PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, the Sheikh said both leaders constituted corruption cases against each other during their tenures, which were being investigated and acted upon by the incumbent government. “One dislikes Pakistan’s healthcare, and the other wants five star treatment, while detained under corruption charges,” Sh Rashid added.

He said Asif Zardari’s sister, Faryal Talpur, also facing corruption cases, and Shahbaz Sharif may act as the perfect buffers that may be used as the delaying tactics by the law-enforcement authorities.