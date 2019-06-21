Youth ‘tortured to death’ by police

BAHAWALPUR: A youth of Mazharabad was allegedly tortured to death by Qaimpur police on Friday.Relatives of Irfan Shah, 26, and locals staged a protest outside the police station against the death. They told reporters that Irfan was not nominated in any FIR. He was arrested just to please an influential complainant and was tortured to death.They demanded the arrest of the SHO and other police staffers and registration of murder case against them.The protesters said the police had staged a drama, saying that Irfan had committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope from a window in police lock-up. The police have shifted the body to Bahawal Victoria Hospital for an autopsy. Police allegedly kept Irfan in a lock-up where three proclaimed offenders (POs) killed him. When The News contacted the DPO spokesman, he said Irfan had committed suicide.