Sat Jun 22, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 22, 2019

Boy killed in grenade attack

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 22, 2019

KHAR: A boy was killed when unidentified accused hurled a hand-grenade into a house in Nawagai tehsil of Bajaur tribal district early Friday, official sources said. The sources said that unidentified miscreants lobbed a hand-grenade into the house of Rahim Gul in Ghiljo village where his 16-year-old son identified as Waheed was killed on the spot.

