Boy killed in grenade attack

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KHAR: A boy was killed when unidentified accused hurled a hand-grenade into a house in Nawagai tehsil of Bajaur tribal district early Friday, official sources said. The sources said that unidentified miscreants lobbed a hand-grenade into the house of Rahim Gul in Ghiljo village where his 16-year-old son identified as Waheed was killed on the spot.
KHAR: A boy was killed when unidentified accused hurled a hand-grenade into a house in Nawagai tehsil of Bajaur tribal district early Friday, official sources said. The sources said that unidentified miscreants lobbed a hand-grenade into the house of Rahim Gul in Ghiljo village where his 16-year-old son identified as Waheed was killed on the spot.