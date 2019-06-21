Hashmi asks Imran to declare assets

MULTAN: Senior politician Makhdoom Javed Hashmi Friday said the amnesty scheme of the government was a failure. Addressing a press conference at his residence, Hashmi asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to declare his assets and also his wives, the children and other members of his family. He said a ‘storm’ of inflation was not far away. He predicted that the Opposition would extend cooperation to get approved the budget from the National Assembly. He also urged generals and judges to declare their assets to enhance confidence of people on them. Hashmi said the Chief of Army Staff, the Chief Justice, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and all others must declare their assets.