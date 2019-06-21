Pashto film comedian passes away

NOWSHERA: A noted Pashto film comedian Malik Liaquat Ali Khan, better known by his screen name Liaquat Major, died of a heart attack on Friday.

The family sources said the 72-year-old Liaquat Major, who had quit the showbiz almost 12 years ago and joined the Tableeghi Jamaat (Islamic preaching), suffered a heart attack which proved fatal. The funeral prayer will be offered today (Saturday) at 10 am at Haspatal Daag and he would be laid to rest at his native graveyard in Gunbad Shah Baba.

He left behind a widow, two sons, Malik Mohsin Wiki of Punjab Excise Department, Malik Ahsan, a daughter and a large number of fans to mourn his death.

The deceased was a cousin of Awami National Party leader Malik Juma Khan, Malik Aftab Khan, Malik Noor Taj, Engineer Malik Sameen Khan and uncle of district council member Malik Jalal Khan. Fateh Khwani is being offered at Jamia Masjid Zwanikhel in Nowshera Kalaan. Late Liaquat Major starred in more than 300 Pashto films.

His acting career spanned for 40 years during which he appeared mostly in the comedy roles. He acted in stage plays as well and won appreciation for his performance. He was born to late Malik Hastam Khan in the year 1947. He matriculated from a school in Risalpur town and did graduation from the Edwardes College Peshawar.