Governor supports idea of binding Indian Sikh Yatrees to bring dollars

LAHORE/NANKANA SAHIB: Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has fully supported the idea of binding Indian Sikh Yatrees to visit Pakistan with dollars instead of Indian currency to avoid any inconvenience.

During his visit to Gurdwara Janamasthan in Nankana to review arrangements for the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak, the governor, while responding to the suggestions of local Sikh community to bind Indian Yatrees to bring dollars instead of Indian currency, stated that he would take up this matter with the Ministry of Finance.

DC Nankana Raja Mansoor, DPO Naveed, PTI MPA Mahendar Pal Singh, local party members including Moon Khan, Rai Aslam, General Secretary Sikh Gurdwara Parbhandak Committee Sardar Gopal Singh Chawla, Sardar Tara Singh and others were also present on the occasion. The governor stated that if Indian Sikh Yatrees carry dollars with them while visiting Pakistan, they would find fixed rates at the time of changing currency and it was vital to facilitate them in this regard.

Responding to the complaints of the absence of any ATM in Gurdwara, the governor said that the issue wasn’t related to his domain, but it would be conveyed to the concerned quarter.

Sarwar stated that it was his priority to provide clean drinking water to the people of the Punjab and for that purpose, Aab-e-Pak Authority had been established and its Board of Directors had also come into existence.

He said that he would tolerate not even a minor corruption in the projects related to water supply and filtration plants. The governor said whatever India could do we would complete Kartarpur corridor in Pakistan within time and will tell the world about stubbornness of India. India blamed Pakistan but after Pulwama incident, but we exposed India on diplomatic fronts before the world. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan is trying to establish peaceful relations with India, but Indian stubbornness is obstacle.

He added in the past, only 3,000 visas were awarded to Sikh pilgrims but we have decided to award 10,000 visas and all institutions are making unanimous strategy to turn this proposal into reality. We will provide fool proof security to all Sikh Pilgrims. He said all possible steps will be taken to provide the best facilities to the Sikh Yatrees on the 550th birthday festival of Baba Guru Nanak. The governor said that the government would promote and develop tourism places to earn revenue. He said that a Religious Tourism and Heritage Committee had been formed, which comprises four federal ministers, three provincial ministers and representatives of the Sikh community to monitor the arrangements of upcoming Baba Guru Nanak birthday festival. He said that a new road would be constructed from the Nankana Railway Station to Gurdwara Janamasthan and the work had been started on it. He said that all development projects would be completed before November. He informed that the Punjab government had allocated funds for the construction of the Baba Guru Nanak International University in Nankana. He lauded the efforts of the district administration for retrieving 2,000 acres land from land mafia for the construction of the Baba Guru Nanak University. He said that huge amount would be spent for upgrading and promoting the tourist points.