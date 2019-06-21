close
Sat Jun 22, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 22, 2019

Woman killed by three brothers over family row

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 22, 2019

HAFIZABAD: A married woman was killed by her three brothers over a domestic issue at Syedwala village on Friday. Nasreen Bibi quarreled with her husband and started living with her parents. On the day of the incident, Nasreen’s brothers accused Qasim, Zahid and Jahangir tried to convince her to go back to her husband’s home but she refused. At this, the woman and the accused persons exchanged hot words. Later, the accused brothers allegedly murdered their sister with the help of a sharp-edged weapon. Police have taken the dead body in custody and started investigation.

