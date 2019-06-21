Bank security van driver takes away Rs4m

KASUR: A bank security van driver took away Rs 4 million and abandoned the van near Haji Farid Road. According to police sources, security guards Amir and Shahzad collected Rs 4 million from a bank of Khudian and with the driver they reached Kasur. At Kasur city near Railway Road both the guards entered another bank to collect more cash and when they came back they found the van missing. Later, the van driver left the van near Haji Farid Road and fled with the cash.