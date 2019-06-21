Teenager boy reunited with parents

SIALKOT: A 13-year-old boy was reunited with his parents after three and a half years of separation. Umer Niamat, son of Miamat, went missing from Gujranwala on December 28, 2015. The boy reached Daska the same day in a bus where some locals handed him over to the Child Protection Bureau. The efforts of the police bore fruits after more than three and a half year as parents of the missing boy were traced in Farooqabad, district Sheikhupura. On Friday, the boy was handed over to his father in the office of the District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot.

10 POWER THIEVES HELD: Ten people were arrested on charges of stealing power. On the report of Gepco officials, Sadr Sialkot police arrested accsued Rashid. Uggoki police arrested Mansoor. Sambrial police arrested Ansar and Ashfaq. Sabzpir police detained Sikander. Badiana police detained Majid and Faiz. City Pasroor police arrested Saleem and Waseem. Airport police arrested Imran for power theft and registered cases against them.