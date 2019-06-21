Three mill workers electrocuted

FAISALABAD: Three textile mill workers were electrocuted near Khurrianwala on Friday. According to Rescue-1122, five workers were working on a machine when they suffered electric shock and three of them died on the spot and two others sustained burn injuries. The dead workers are identified as Muhammad Amjad of Chowk Azam, Yasir Ali of Narowal and Muhammad Latif of Chak 192/RB, Faisalabad. Injured Zahid Iqbal of Chak 105/GB and Muhammad Yusuf of Chak 73-RB were shifted to Allied Hospital in a critical condition.