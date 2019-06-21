Lesco lineman electrocuted

OKARA: A Lesco lineman was electrocuted near Darbar Mai Sahiba on Friday. M Iqbal of Haveli Lakha was repairing wires on an electric pole when suddenly he received electric shocks. As a result, he fell on the ground and died instantly. He was the father of four children. The Rescue 1122 handed over the dead body to his family.

GIRL RAPED: A girl was raped at 38/D village on Friday. The daughter of Muhammad Siddique was alone at her home when accused Aurangzeb entered the house and allegedly raped her. Depalpur police have registered a case.

MOOT: The Income Tax officers held a meeting with the traders to provide them information regarding the Amnesty Scheme. The meeting was organised on the direction of Income Tax Commissioner Muhammad Abid. Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran president Ch Saleem Sadiq and others attended the meeting. The Income Tax officers told the traders that every trader and businessman could make his

undeclared Benami cash, property as white legally by inducting himself in the Amnesty Scheme without facing any question or legality.