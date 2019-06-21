LoI signed to obtain IMF’s $6b package

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Adviser to PM on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Reza Baqir signed Letter of Intent and Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies (MEFP) for obtaining approval of $6 billion package from the IMF’s Executive Board.

Both top officials on behalf of Pakistan made commitment for undertaking all required reforms including increasing power and gas tariffs next month to get the loan package of $6 billion under 39 month Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

“Yes, we have signed LOI and MEFP and the signed document circulated among the members of the Executive Board of the IMF,” top official sources confirmed to The News here on Friday. The LOI is comprised of two pages in which Islamabad made its commitment to fulfill prior actions and meet other conditions to turnaround the economy on long and sustained basis. The government has also implemented commitment to withdraw zero rating regime for export oriented sectors in the proposed budget tabled before the Parliament. The government proposed elimination of distortions into existing taxation system in a bid to streamline the country’s taxation system. The official sources said that the govt would hike the electricity tariff in accordance with determination made by Nepra in July 2019. The gas tariff will also go up in the next month.

The IMF’s Executive Board is scheduled to meet on July 3, 2019 at Washington DC for granting its approval on upcoming bailout package of $6 billion. Now Pakistan will have to muster up its support at important capitals of world including Washington, different important capitals of European Union, Beijing and others to get the required support. It is expected that the government will be able to pass through the budget for 2019-20 from the Parliament next week as it will demonstrate the commitment of the incumbent regime to collect highest ever growth in revenue collection for materializing the envisaged target of Rs5550 billion in the coming fiscal year.

Pakistan had already secured 12 bailout programmes so far and now Pakistan also signed another programme from the Fund. Many independent economists believe that the government would have to pursue stringent economic policies for delivering on IMF front otherwise the IMF programme folded into such condition that lenient attitude might turn the country for entering into one or two tranche country if failed to implement the programme probably on biannually basis.