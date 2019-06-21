KP Assembly witnesses rumpus during budget debate

PESHAWAR: Pandemonium reigned in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Friday as members of the treasury and opposition indulged in hooting when the House started debating the budget for the fiscal year 2019-20.

The House witnessed rumpus when treasury members, including Fazal Hakim hailing from Swat, reacted over the remarks of Sher Azam Wazir of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Criticising the policies of the government, Sher Azam used the word ‘Chokray’ (inexperienced) for young PTI ministers, advisors and members.

It infuriated the treasury members, prompting them to chant slogans against Sher Azam. The opposition members also retaliated by creating a rumpus in the House.

Earlier, initiating the debate, opposition leader Akram Khan Durrani termed the budget a deficit one, saying the government had claimed the last year budget as the surplus budget that proved to be a deficit budget.

Akram Khan Durrani said last year there was a deficit of about Rs61 billion and the current budget would also be deficit budget. He said the government should adopt a realistic approach instead of reflecting exaggerated figures. Akram Khan Durrani said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government spent Rs1.8 billion on advertisements but failed to execute a single mega project in its five-year tenure. He added the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project was yet to be completed despite wasting billions of rupees.

The opposition leader demanded a parliamentary commission to probe irregularities in the BRT project. Durrani said the work on the project was taking place at a snail’s pace and there were no allocations in the budget for the transporters whose vehicles would be sent off the road. He said to remove the proofs of corruption in the Billion Tree Tsunami project forests were being set on fire.

Demanding restoration of the parliamentary commission on the project, he said the joint opposition had withdrawn resignations from the standing committees and they would present the details where forests were set on fire.

The opposition leader also criticized enhancing of upper age limit for the retirement of government officers, saying the decision would deprive 30,000 youth of job opportunities. He further said the government would have to pay Rs72 billion to the retired employees after three years. Terming the budget as IMF-dictated, he said oil, gas and electricity tariffs and prices of daily use commodities were increased manifold making life miserable for the poor. Durrani said there was nothing for the agriculture sector in the budget which was the backbone of the economy. Sher Azam Wazir also termed the budget anti-masses, saying 200 percent hike was made in the prices.

Enhancing upper age limit for retirement, he said the decision would affect 90,000 people, arguing 30,000 would not get jobs and 60,000 would be deprived of promotion.

“Where is the PTI’s claim of creating 10 million jobs when employment,” he asked, saying that running the government was not the job of ‘chokras.’

He also criticised the so-called accountability and said victimisation in the name of accountability be stopped.

Inayatullah Khan of Jamaat-e-Islami also termed the budget as deficit one, saying it would be Rs200 billion instead of Rs45 billion surplus.

“How will the province remain out of the impacts of slow economic growth at the centre,” he asked, adding the provincial government was yet to get the last year’s pending amount on account of hydel net profit.

He warned of going to courts against ignoring Dir in the Annual Development Plan (ADP), saying he would not withdraw cut motion until the injustice was addressed.

The JI legislator said Chakdarra-Chitral road, a project of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has been missing in the government plans, which is injustice with three districts of Malakand division.

He also expressed concern over the delay in the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award and said the provincial setup should raise the issue and ensure its enhanced share in the commission after the merger of Fata. Minister for Finance Taimoor Salim Jhagra in his reply assured the House that the province would get its due share in the NFC. He said the award would be announced one its due time. He said the funds allocated for the merged districts would be spent on their development. The minister said 21,000 teachers would be recruited in the province. He said a total of 47,000 jobs would be created in the public sector besides thousands more in the private sector.