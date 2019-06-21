PTI ready to probe PML-N’s projects as PA winds up budget debate

LAHORE: Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht on Friday accepted the opposition’s demand of constituting a parliamentary committee to investigate into the completion or delay in the development projects during the 10 years rule of PML-N, like the government had already constituted a committee on the status of development projects launched during the government of former chief minister and present Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

PTI government is ready to sit down and discuss every project, including the Orange Train, but the opposition would have to display a positive attitude, he said while referring to the demand of PML-N’s Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan earlier in the day. Delivering his winding up speech on provincial budget 2019-20 in Punjab Assembly, the minister said his government had set new priorities in the correct direction for the growth and building a new Punjab. He said the government had given vision to the masses in 10 months. He said despite that half of the people in the province were living below poverty line, yet previous government opted for spending huge funds on Orange Train, adding that he was sure that majority of its passengers would ‘suffer in English rather than in Urdu.’

Earlier, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan had expressed sorrow that the opposition had been offering Charter of Economy to the government but it had been refusing it. He said those who had been giving written speeches to the finance minster should also have told him the fact regarding the Orange Train. He said if parliamentary committee was made on Pervaiz Elahi’s projects, it should also have been made on Shahbaz Sharif’s projects. He said instead of accusing him, his faults should be highlighted so that improvement could be made. He said government levelled unproved accusation on him for projects like Orange Train, Metro bus, Danish Schools and sold waste disposal, which directly benefitted the common man. He lamented that the government was doing politics on economy which was endangering economic development. He warned that NAB was working to destroy governance and writ of the PTI government by interfering in every matter and had scared away every section of society. He said the government was using NAB to control the opposition.

He said NAB would get nothing more in the other cases than what it got in Ashiana and Ramzan Sugar mills cases. He said growth rate had dropped from 6.6 per cent to 3 per cent. He said Asif Zardari and Shahbaz Sharif had been offering the government to sit down on Charter of Economy. Referring to the two leaders, he warned that if ‘these two genies came out to launch movement against the government, the rulers would not be able to control the situation. He termed the budget nothing but IMF demands, saying the opposition had rejected it and expressed hopes the government would review the budget to provide relief to the masses.

Minister for Prosecution Chaudhry Zaheeruddin said government was ready to sit with the opposition but first Zardari and Shahbaz Sharif must sell properties in Switzerland and London, and bring back the plundered public money. PML-N’s Sania Ashiq alleged that the government raised prices of basic food and fuel items to please IMF but crushed the masses and put the blame of price hike on Nawaz Sharif. She said Prime Minister paid back his ‘ATM’ Jahangir Tarin by raising the prices of his mills’ product.

PPP’s Ali Haider Gilani condemned the government for imposing agriculture tax, saying it amounted to slaughtering the poor peasants. The House witnessed trouble and both sides came face to face raising slogans against each other’s leadership when PML-N’s Ashraf Rasool rose on a point of order while PTI’s Uzma Kardar was speaking. Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari disallowed him on which he expressed anger and indignation which provoked the treasury members who began shouting. PML-N senior member Samiullah Khan made Ashraf Rasool to sit down but both sides continued to confront each other for a few minutes.