Our reconciliation offer termed NRO: Kh Asif

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary leader of the PML-N Khawaja Asif on Friday said whenever his party talks about reconciliation; it is given the name of NRO.

Taking part in budget debate in the National Assembly, the PML-N leader said politicians who are used to changing loyalties are main cause of tension in the Parliament. “We have offered our cooperation for smooth functioning of the House but whenever talk about reconciliation, it is given name of NRO,” he said, adding that the PML-N wants to give full time to the government.

Khawaja Asif advised the PTI government to change non-elected people with elected representatives at helm of affairs of the economy and financial matters if it wanted to fulfil promises made with the people. The PML-N leader came harsh on the PTI government for failure of its economic policies and inability to meet revenue collection targets in the first 10 months, saying people hired from international institutions would never accomplish agenda of Pakistan. “These people who are finance managers and prepared the federal budget have no stakes in Pakistan and they will leave the country as soon as they complete their job here,” Khawaja Asif said.

He said the current finance managers have also been doing the same in the past and used re-join IMF and other institutions as soon as their job is completed in this country. “The naib qasids of National Assembly and other employees have more stakes in Pakistan and they are more loyal to the country than these people,” the PML-N leader said, adding that they should also be asked to show their passports to ascertain their nationality and whose interests they have been serving. Khawaja Asif said the government of PML-N made landmark achievements in its five-year tenure, while meeting challenge of energy crisis and restoring peace in tribal areas and elsewhere in the country with support of civil and armed forces. The PML-N leader also suggested the government and opposition parties that a consensus should be evolved to give relief to the common man in the budget to be approved by end of this month.

Khawaja Asif said no claim or promise has been left on which the Prime Minister Imran Khan has not taken U-turn. He observed that the incumbent government was also unable in controlling downfall of the national economy which always has direct link with security and sovereignty of the country, pointing out that Pakistan if not on the blacklist, still existed on grey list of the FATF.

The PML-N leader said a government which could not achieve revenue collection target of Rs400 billion, now has set much bigger target of Rs550 billion for the upcoming financial years. “This is the first government in history of Pakistan which has lost its credibility in such a brief time,” he observed.