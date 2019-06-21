Reference against Justice Faez Isa: SJC to meet on July 2 PBC convenes general body meeting

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) has convened its next meeting on July 2 to hold proceeding on the presidential references filed against two superior court judges -- Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice KK Agha.

Though there was no official confirmation pertaining to the SJC meeting; however, it was learnt that the Council is going to meet again on July 2 to take the presidential references filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice KK Agha.

According to Syed Amjad Shah, Vice Chairman Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), the SJC will meet again on July 2 for taking up the presidential references.

“I came to know through a lawyer that the Council has convened its meeting again for July 2, but still there is no official confirmation in this regard,” he told The News. Similarly, when contacted, Kamran Murtaza, a Quetta-based senior lawyer and former president Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), said the SJC is meeting again on July 2 but there is no official confirmation.

On June 14, a five-member bench of the SJC comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa, Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, Sindh High Court (SHC) Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Shaikh and Peshawar High Court (PHC) Chief Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth conducted its preliminary hearing on the references. Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan, who was notified as prosecutor in the references, presented his arguments; however, the decision of the SJC was not known till 6:00pm. On the day of SJC last meeting, it was widely reported in the media that that an envelope had been dispatched to Justice Qazi Faez Isa at his home in Judges Colony.

The PBC will decide on June 30 its strategy regarding the presidential references filed against the two judges.

"As we have convened a general body meeting on June 30 to take up the matter of cancellation of membership of Minister for Law Farogh Naseem, now we will also decide our next course regarding presidential references,” Syed Amjad Shah, PBC Vice Chairman, told The News on Friday.

He said that they had issued show cause notice to the minister and on June 30 they will be taking up the matter and will look into the reply of the minister. He said if Farogh Naseem’s reply was found unsatisfactory, his membership of PBC will be cancelled.

The general body will also summon the Joint Action Committee, for June 30 to chalk out next strategy in the wake of the next meeting of the SJC of July 2.

The Joint Action Committee was constituted comprising of the vice-chairman and chairman, executive committee of the PBC, president and secretary of the SCBA, vice-chairmen of all the provincial/Islamabad Bar Councils, presidents of all the high court bar associations at principal seats as well as the High Court Bar Association, Islamabad, to take future course of action in the aftermath of filing of the references against the two judges.