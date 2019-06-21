Fed Cup: Pakistan outplay BD after losing to HK, NZ

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan outplayed Bangladesh 3-0 in the third match after losing first two matches in the Fed Cup Asia Oceania Group-II Championship at Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) on Friday.

According to information available here Pakistan women were placed in Pool B alongside Hong Kong, New Zealand and Bangladesh. Pakistan lost their previous group ties against Hong Kong and New Zealand respectively.

The team finished third in the pool after beating Bangladesh and will now face Turkmenistan for fifth position play-off.Result of match against Bangladesh which Pakistan won 3-0: Sara Mansoor (Pak) bt Jarin Sultana Jolly (B’desh) 6-0, 6-2; Sarah Mahboob (Pakistan) bt Eeshita Afrose (B’desh) 6-1, 6-2; Meheq Khokhar/Noor Malik (Pak) bt Mashfia Afrin/Susmita Sen (B’desh) 6-4, 6-4.

Earlier results: Hong Kong bt Pakistan 3-0: Ho Ching Wu (Hong Kong) bt Sara Mansoor (Pak) 6-0, 6-0; Eudice Chong (HK) bt Sarah Mahboob (Pakistan) 6-0, 6-1; Kwan Yau NG/Hong Yi Cody Wong (Hong Kong) bt Meheq Khokhar/Sarah Mahboob (Pak) 6-0, 6-1.

New Zealand bt Pakistan 3-0: Valentina Ivanov (New Zealand) bt Meheq Khokhar (Pakistan) 6-0, 6-0; Paige Hourigan (New Zealand) bt Sarah Mahboob (Pak) 6-0, 6-0; Valentina Ivanov/Erin Routliffe (New Zealand) bt Meheq Khokhar/Noor Malik (Pakistan) 6-0, 6-1.