Pakistan to face India in historic tie from Sept 14: PTF names 10 for Davis Cup team trials

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has shortlisted ten leading players including junior No 1 Huzaifa Abdul Rehman for Davis Cup team trials for historic outing against India.

Both countries will be playing against each other for the very first time in Pakistan in a tie scheduled to be held at the Pakistan Sports Complex Grass Courts on September 14 and 15. Trials will be conducted at the same venue from July 4-9.

Two long serving international players Aisamul Haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan have already been exempted from trials leaving the nine aspirants to vie for three available spots.

“A five-member team would be finalized for the historic outing against India to be held at the Sports Complex. Leading ranking players plus the top junior have been invited for trials. Ahmad Ch has been given wild card,” Khawar Hayat, Senior Vice President PTF when approached, said.

Players announced for the trials include, M Abid, Muzammil Murtaza, Mudassar Murtaza, Yousaf Khalil, Shahzad Khan, M Shoaib Khan, Heera Ashiq, Abid Ali Akbar, Ahmad Chaudhry (wild card) and Huzaifa Abdul Rehman (juniors No 1). Trials are to be held on round robin basis. Mushaf Zia, a former Davis Cupper, will be the coach and captain of the team for the tie against India.

“Mushaf who was also associated with the team previously will retake his position as captain and coach of the national team for important Davis Cup tie against India,” Khawar Hayat, said.