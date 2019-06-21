Another greentop greets Pakistan at Lord’s: Wahab promises Pak turnaround

LONDON: Pakistan were greeted by another greentop, this time at Lord’s. But unlike Taunton, where they were intimidated by the greenish wicket ahead of their World Cup game against Australia, the Pakistanis took it in their stride as they carried out yet another three-hour training session here on Friday ahead of Sunday’s must-win game against South Africa.

While many of their fans and most of the critics have ruled out their semifinal chances following back-to-back defeats against Australia and India, the Pakistanis continue to give themselves a chance for a place in the coveted last four. Wahab Riaz, Pakistan’s fast bowler, said that his team hasn’t given up yet. “It’s not over for us,” he said on the sidelines of the training session. “The team’s morale is good. We always do well under pressure. We will play well (in the coming matches) and qualify for the semis,” said Wahab. But he was quick to add that the team wasn’t thinking beyond its next World Cup match against the Proteas.

“We aren’t thinking about the future. We have to focus on the next game. If we win the next game, then we will go for wins in the next matches. That way we will create a chance for ourselves. Maybe England will lose three of its games, maybe New Zealand will lose. You never know.” There are fears that South Africa, after a series of results, would come pouncing at Pakistan. But Wahab is of the view that Pakistan are a better team than the Proteas.

“We are more talented than south Africa. We have been losing from good situations. I think that (in Sunday’s match), the team that will handle pressure better is going to win.” Apart from a win against England, Pakistan have largely under-preformed in the World Cup. But Wahab is confident that Pakistan’s turnaround will begin with Sunday’s match.

“The mood is good within our players. We are lifting each other. The defeat against India was a huge disappointment. We were more disappointed with our own performance than even the fans. “But we have to look ahead. We are trying to pump each other up. We are our own strength. We are all friends and we are telling each other about our mistakes. I think that’s the best way to lift the team’s morale.”

Pakistan’s players carried out an extensive training session on Friday. But they seemed remarkably relaxed. You could see them having a good laugh every now and then.

Wahab said that only a happy team can win matches. “We are enjoying ourselves. If we won’t enjoy we won’t be able to perform well,” he said. Wahab was warned twice for running over the wicket by the umpires during the critical game against India at Old Trafford.

His team-mate Mohammad Amir was also warned twice. Asked whether the repeated warnings brought him under pressure, Wahab said: “No I wasn’t really under pressure. But bowling over the wicket is more useful for me. However, when you prepare for a match you are ready for everything. But again, I could have bowled better had I bowled over the wicket.

To another question, Wahab said that if required he was ready to share the new ball with Amir in the coming World Cup games.“I’m ready to bowl with the new ball. In fact I’ve been bowling with the new ball (in the World Cup). I came early against England, Australia and India.”

Wahab hoped that Pakistan will finally manage to translate all the hard work they’ve been doing in the nets with match-winning performances in the coming games. “We are making a lot of efforts in the nets. But we aren’t executing properly in the matches.”