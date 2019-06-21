close
Sat Jun 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
June 22, 2019

British minister suspended for manhandling protester

World

AFP
June 22, 2019

LONDON: A British minister was suspended on Friday after he was filmed physically removing a climate change protester from a dinner in London. Mark Field accosted the female activist as she walked towards finance minister Phillip Hammond, pushing her against a column before frogmarching her out of the room. Prime Minister Theresa May’s office said it had suspended the junior Foreign Office minister. “The prime minister has seen the footage and she found it very concerning,” Downing Street said. “He will be suspended as a minister while investigations take place.” Police said they were following up on a “small number” reports of an assault. Greenpeace activist Areeba Hamid said she was “shocked at the footage of an elected MP and government minister assaulting one of our peaceful protesters”.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World