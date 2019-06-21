British minister suspended for manhandling protester

LONDON: A British minister was suspended on Friday after he was filmed physically removing a climate change protester from a dinner in London. Mark Field accosted the female activist as she walked towards finance minister Phillip Hammond, pushing her against a column before frogmarching her out of the room. Prime Minister Theresa May’s office said it had suspended the junior Foreign Office minister. “The prime minister has seen the footage and she found it very concerning,” Downing Street said. “He will be suspended as a minister while investigations take place.” Police said they were following up on a “small number” reports of an assault. Greenpeace activist Areeba Hamid said she was “shocked at the footage of an elected MP and government minister assaulting one of our peaceful protesters”.