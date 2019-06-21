Hundreds of Jordanians protest against Trump peace plan

AMMAN: Hundreds of Jordanian Islamists marched in the capital on Friday to denounce Washington’s peace plan to end the Arab-Israeli conflict and demand their government boycott a conference in Bahrain next week that will examine the project.

Emerging from the main Husseini mosque in downtown Amman after Friday prayers, the protesters, among them leaders of the mainstream Islamist movement that organized the march, chanted “O Trump, O Trump, go away from us. Jordan is steadfast and we will never kneel.”

U.S. President Donald Trump’s long-promised “Deal of the Century” peace plan has hit a political nerve in Jordan, where millions of citizens of Palestinian refugee origin live alongside native Jordanians.

While details of the secret peace plan are still sketchy, Trump’s approach has stirred old fears of any attempt to settle the conflict in a way that would suit Israel but forgo Palestinian rights at Jordan’s expense.

The protesters chanted slogans against Amman’s participation in the U.S. sponsored workshop in the Gulf kingdom of Bahrain next Tuesday which Washington has billed as an economic overture to its long delayed peace initiative.

“No to normalization with Israel... down, down with the Bahrain conference,” shouted angry protesters who mixed pro-Islamic chants and anti-Western rhetoric. Some demonstrators carried placards saying “Down with Bahrain workshop” as hundreds of police stood by and cordoned off a main street in the heart of the capital’s downtown area.