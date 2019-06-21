close
Sat Jun 22, 2019
AFP
June 22, 2019

Suicide blast at mosque in Baghdad kills two

World

BAGHDAD: A suicide explosion at a Shiite mosque in eastern Baghdad killed two civilians and wounded nine people on Friday, two Iraqi police officers told AFP.

The blast hit the Imam Mahdi al-Muntadhar mosque in Baladiyat, near the massive and densely-populated district of Sadr City. “At least one attacker wearing a belt of explosives tried to enter the building but was stopped by the guards, and detonated himself outside,” one officer told AFP. “Two civilians were killed and nine people were wounded,” the source said. The second officer confirmed the details and toll for the attack. At the scene, security forces quickly deployed to cordon off the site, an AFP photographer at the mosque said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

