Sat Jun 22, 2019
June 22, 2019

Former Cypriot president dies aged 72

World

NICOSIA: Former Cyprus president Demetris Christofias died Friday at the age of 72 after being admitted to hospital a month ago with a serious respiratory problem, his doctor said. Christofias´ personal doctor Michael Minas told the state-funded Cyprus New Agency that the former president died in the afternoon at Nicosia General Hospital. Christofias suffered “serious problems with his respiratory system” which had worsened and become irreversible in the last week, the doctor said. There was a flood of condolences from across the political spectrum for one of Cyprus´ best-known politicians.

