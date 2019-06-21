close
Sat Jun 22, 2019
AFP
June 22, 2019

Panama says back on global money laundering watchlist

World

PANAMA CITY: Panama has been placed back on an international money laundering watchlist by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the Central American country´s economy minister announced Friday. “Despite recognizing the progress made by Panama and its political commitment at the highest level, the FATF plenary held this week approved that Panama be included” on the list, said the minister, Eyda Varela. The decision was announced after a meeting of the FATF, the international body that fights against money laundering, in Orlando, Florida this week. Panama — a country with a reputation as a money laundering hub that stretches back decades — was placed on its so-called “gray list” in 2014 after significant flaws were found in the country´s financial practices. It was removed in 2016 after introducing changes to its legal and regulatory framework, but evaluations of its commitments by the international body this week forced a U-turn.

