Traders want amendment to amnesty scheme

ISLAMABAD: Contrary to expectations, the ongoing amnesty scheme has failed to attract people, therefore, it should be made acceptable and the deadline should be extended for one month, stated patron in chief of Islamabad Chambers of Small Traders (ICST), Shahid Rasheed Butt.

The scheme should be amended with the help of private sector experts otherwise, it will fail as only nine days are left in the expiry of deadline which includes holidays, said Shahid Rasheed Butt. He said that lack of interest on the part of masses is due to discrepancies in the scheme while many are not taking threats of strict action seriously. Shahid Rasheed Butt who has also served as President of ICCI said ending the amnesty scheme without making it acceptable would not benefit the government in any way.

An action against millions of non-filers is not possible while move against non-filers will also be exploited by the opposition which misses no opportunity to defame the government.

He said that some business persons are sure that despite getting benefit from the existing scheme they would face an action by the tax officials who have been given extra powers in the finance bill.