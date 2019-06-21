Q-League delegation meets PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed confidence that the government would conveniently get next fiscal year’s budget passed in the National Assembly with the active assistance of its allies.

In an obvious attempt to consolidate support for passing the national budget, the prime minister has started meetings with the legislators and leaders of his allied groups. The Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) President and former prime minster Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain had an important meeting with Imran Khan Friday here at the Prime Minister Office (PMO). He assured that his party being coalition partner of the government would make all out efforts for the passage of the budget.