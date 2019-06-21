Trade leader wants govt to announce automatic membership of chambers

ISLAMABAD: Veteran leader of the business community Jahangir Akhtar has said that he will continue his struggle unless the government announces automatic membership of chambers of commerce for all the taxpaying businessmen.

The government considers chambers of commerce as institutions of the business community while their leaders are looked at as representatives of the businessmen which is not the case, he said.

Jahangir Akhtar said that chambers have been hijacked by certain groups and converted into clubs while resources are used to buy loyalties to ensure grip on the system.

Many top leaders of various chambers have no business, but they take part in trade politics and represent traders and industrialists at different forums depriving the community of real leadership, he observed.

He noted that licences for chambers are being issued without proper examination and a good number of its members have nothing to do with the business community.

Every district should have a state-run chamber of commerce enabling the business community to openly participate in the positive activities. He said that unregistered associations of the business community should not be allowed to create problems for the government. Meanwhile, the condition of Jahangir Akhtar has started deteriorating as the hunger strike has entered in its fifth day, but he is still defiant and undeterred.