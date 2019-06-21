Sh Rashid claims PML-N has divided into two

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed claimed on Friday that there were two groups in Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) which signified a clear rift in the political party, a news channel reported.

Sheikh Rashid in a press conference said that PML-N was torn apart between the two brothers and their different ideologies, one being Shahbaz Sharif and the other Nawaz Sharif.

He opined that there was a new birth taking place inside the PML-N which was being led by the younger brother, the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly.

Speaking to the media persons Rashid said: “I had said it in the past that Shahbaz was looking for an NRO which is impossible under the leadership of Imran Khan.” Rashid added that the contents of both leaders of opposition parties in the Assembly, President PML-N Shabaz Sharif and Co-chairman or Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari need to be deliberated upon.

Taking a jibe at Zardari and detained PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Sheikh Rashid said that both leaders made corruption cases against each other during their respective tenures which are being investigated and acted upon by the present government.

“One dislikes Pakistan’s healthcare and the other wants five star treatment while detained under corruption charges,” Sheikh lashed out.

Rashid also mentioned that Talpur and Shahbaz may act as the perfect buffers that may be used for delaying tactics by the law enforcement authorities.

Talking about the unfortunate train accident that took place on Thursday, Sheikh said that he himself would visit Sindh and examine the train tracks which have gone unnoticed since the past 70 years.