close
Sat Jun 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
June 22, 2019

1,000 Sikh pilgrims to arrive on 27th

National

A
APP
June 22, 2019

LAHORE: About 1,000 Indian Sikh pilgrims will arrive at the Wahga Railway Station by a special train on June 27 to observe the 180th death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh.

Officials of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (BTPB) and Sikh leaders will receive them warmly at the railway station.

The official sources said a main ceremony of anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh would be held at Gurdwara Dera Sahib Lahore on June 29. ETPB Chairman Dr Amer Ahmad issued directions to complete arrangements, including security, accommodation, journey and medical facilities, for Sikh yatrees.

The deputy secretary Shrines visited Gurdwara Dera Sahib and Janum Asthan Nankana Sahib, and reviewed arrangements for yatrees.

Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) Pardhan Sardar Tara Singh and other members expressed satisfaction over arrangements made by the ETPB.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan