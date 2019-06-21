close
Sat Jun 22, 2019
June 22, 2019

Sindh Police check 288,856 motorbikes

June 22, 2019

KARACHI: Sindh Police on Friday claimed to have takenaction against 288856 motorbikes including 200577 pillion riders were checked/searched in a crackdown against traffic rules by in the province as per the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam.

The IGP Sindh was informed in a report that Larkana Police Rangefetched first position among range level by taking legal actions against 95996 motorbikes including checking of 81379 pillion riders,4487 AFR number plates, 4215 motorbikes without number plates, 3448single number plates, 539 with police colour number plates.

