Malik asks FATF to remove Pakistan from grey list

ISLAMABADA: Chairman of the Senate Committee on Interior, Senator Rehman Malik, urged the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and the international community, not to fall prey to Indian propaganda and not to add Pakistan to the black list.

“Considering Pakistan’s sacrifices in the War on Terror, it must be removed from the grey list also as no country has done more than Pakistan to end terrorism and no country has received the damage Pakistan has received both in terms of loss of human lives of its civilians and troops and also a great devastation to its basic infrastructure and economy,” he said while chairing a meeting of the Senate Committee on Interior here on Friday.

This discussion came as a result of the chairman’s decision to review the National Action Plan (NAP) in July, since numerous issues would pertain to FATF and regional security Chairman Senate Committee on Interior Senator Abdul Rehman Malik asserted that each year Pakistan incurs a loss of Rs12 billion due to its grey list status.

He welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s letter in reply to letter by their Prime Minister Imran Khan and said that he wishes PM Narendra Modi give up his war’s doctrine and anti-Pakistan policy but play positive role towards peace. He said that the government must inform parliament about the letter of PM Narendra Modi as so far government has not made it public.

Senator Maulana Atta-Ur-Rehman raised the Point of Public Importance regarding “Provision of Residential Accommodation of Khateebs, Moazzans and CDA Mosque employees. He was of the view that unlawful allocation of such accommodation be stopped and those responsible be brought to justice.

Chairman Senate Committee on Interior Senator Abdul Rehman Malik, while taking strict notice of the absence of the CDA chairman, instructed the CDA to allocate all those who have been deprived of their rightful accommodation within six months and reimburse all costs of private accommodation that they might have procured.

The Islamabad Community Integration Bill, 2019, introduced by Senator Rana Maqbool, was taken up in the meeting. Senator Rana Maqbool, informed the committee that this bill had been inspired by the holy prophet’s message.

He said that for Pakistan to replicate Riasat-e-Madina, it was important that measures be taken to integrate the community so that they would stand together at all times.

Despite all members agreeing to the essence of the bill in principle, it was recommended that certain clauses of the bill be revisited.

The Senate’s Committee on Interior suggested that there be no involvement of the government and that this must be run by a local level, where the deputy commissioner would conduct elections. The need was stressed for it to be completely welfare based.

Committee Chairman Senator Rehman Malik praised the initiative and said that this would be taken-up in the next meeting.

Senator Javed Abbassi took strong notice of the absence of the minister for interior and said that Parliamentary action must be taken against such attitude. Committee Chairman Senator Rehman Malik requested the committee to condone this issue for one last time, after which a show cause notice will be issued.

Chaired by Senator Rehman Malik, the meeting was attended by Senator Kalsoom Parveen, Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi, Senator Asad Ali Khan Junejo, Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed, Senator Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen, Senator Dr Shahzad Waseem and senior officers from the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Law, CDA along with all concerned.