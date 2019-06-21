FATF asks Pakistan to complete action plan by Oct

WASHINGTON: The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has strongly urged Pakistan to swiftly compete its promised action plan by October this year to avoid serious repercussions.

At the conclusion of the week long meeting yesterday in Orlando, Florida, the FATF expressed strong concerns that Pakistan has failed to complete its assigned action plan items twice already, once in January and the second time in May.

It also asked Islamabad to swiftly complete its action plan by October 2019, when the last set of action plan items are set to expire. "Otherwise, the FATF will decide the next step at that time for insufficient progress," FATF said hinting at placing Pakistan on its blacklist.

Last year in June, Pakistan was placed on the ‘grey list’ of the international terror financing watchdog and given a 27 points action plan. The grey list is a warning given to a country when it fails to curb terror funding and money laundering. Since then Pakistan made a high-level political commitment to work with the FATF and Asia Pacific Group to strengthen its Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the financing of terrorism and proliferation standards and to address its strategic counter-terrorist financing-related deficiencies.

Pakistan has taken steps towards improving its AML/CFT regime, including the recent development of its Terror Financing risk assessment addendum, according to FATF adding, “However, it does not demonstrate a proper understanding of Pakistan’s transnational Terror Financing risk.”

The continuation in the ‘grey list’ means its facing serious hardships from international financial institutions. Blacklisting could further deteriorate the economic and financial situation. India, the co-chair of the joint group of FATF and the Asia Pacific Group, along with the United States and United Kingdom, has been campaigning to ensure Islamabad ends up in FATS’s blacklist, claiming that the country has failed to meet international standards in combating financial crimes and terror financing.

In a statement sent to The News, after the meeting was over, the FATF suggested at least ten-points for Pakistan to continue working on implementing its action plan to address its strategic deficiencies.

The points included: (1) adequately demonstrating its proper understanding of the TF risks posed by the terrorist groups , and conducting supervision on a risk-sensitive basis; (2) demonstrating that remedial actions and sanctions are applied in cases of AML/CFT violations, and that these actions have an effect on AML/CFT compliance by financial institutions; (3) demonstrating that competent authorities are cooperating and taking action to identify and take enforcement action against illegal money or value transfer services (MVTS); (4) demonstrating that authorities are identifying cash couriers and enforcing controls on illicit movement of currency and understanding the risk of cash couriers being used for TF; (5) improving inter-agency coordination including between provincial and federal authorities on combating TF risks; (6) demonstrating that law enforcement agencies (LEAs) are identifying and investigating the widest range of TF activity and that TF investigations and prosecutions target designated persons and entities, and persons and entities acting on behalf or at the direction of the designated persons or entities; (7) demonstrating that TF prosecutions result in effective, proportionate and dissuasive sanctions and enhancing the capacity and support for prosecutors and the judiciary; and (8) demonstrating effective implementation of targeted financial sanctions (supported by a comprehensive legal obligation) against all 1267 and 1373 designated terrorists and those acting for or on their behalf, including preventing the raising and moving of funds, identifying and freezing assets (movable and immovable), and prohibiting access to funds and financial services; (9) demonstrating enforcement against TFS violations including administrative and criminal penalties and provincial and federal authorities cooperating on enforcement cases; (10) demonstrating that facilities and services owned or controlled by designated person are deprived of their resources and the usage of the resources.

