VIP prisoner came in NA, sought NRO: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said a VIP prisoner in hidden and sugar-coated words in the National Assembly sought the NRO and wanted the ongoing accountability process to come to a halt.

Talking to reporters outside the Parliament House, she said the VIP prisoner who came to the National Assembly on the basis of a production order said people felt frightened that if a person like him could be arrested, then what could be their fate.

“It was the commitment of Imran Khan with the nation that they would first start the accountability of the powerful after which law would apply to all equally. This will then give birth to a Naya Pakistan,” she noted.

She said in Pakistan the law was always applied to the weak and it was the victory of Imran Khan’s narrative that the powerful were now facing the law.

She said Imran Khan had given a free hand to the state institutions and empowered them, while previously they were rendered hostage by the powerful.

Replying to a question, Dr. Awan said it was strange that Prime Minister Imran Khan had been issued a show-cause notice by the Election Commission of Pakistan over the Ghotki visit.

“The prime minister visited Ghotki to express his condolences over the death of Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Ali Mohammad Mahar. There was no press conference and the prime minister did not announce any package for the people of the area, she said.

“In spite of this, the Election Commission in Sindh, on the request of a candidate that had gone to submit his candidacy papers in full police protocol, chose to send a show cause notice to Prime Minister Imran Khan. This episode has made it clear to us that our fight is not over, our institutions are not fully independent yet and that we have to work towards truly free and fair elections,” she emphasised.

She pointed out that it was strange that the Election Commission issued a notice to the prime minister for visiting Ghotki, but the same turned a blind eye when the Sindh chief minister gave away funds for campaigning or when sitting members of Parliament went there and tried to entice the population with attractive development offers.

Dr. Awan said the government’s ally — Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid — would strongly back it for the passage of budget in the National Assembly as well as in the Punjab Assembly.