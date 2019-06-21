Pak women down Bangladesh

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: After losing first two matches, Pakistan women won last pool match against Bangladesh 3-0 in the Fed Cup Asia Oceania Group-II Tennis Tournament under way in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Pakistan was placed in Pool B alongside Hong Kong, New Zealand and Bangladesh. Pakistan lost their previous group ties against Hong Kong and New Zealand 3-0, respectively.
The team finished third in the pool after beating Bangladesh and will now face Turkmenistan for fifth position playoff.
Results of group ties: Hong Kong bt Pakistan 3-0 (Ho Ching Wu bt Sara Mansoor 6-0, 6-0); Eudice Chong bt Sarah Mahboob 6-0, 6-1; Kwan Yau NG & Hong Yi Cody Wong bt Meheq Khokhar & Sarah Mahboob 6-0, 6-1.
New Zealand bt Pakistan 3-0 (Valentina Ivanov bt Meheq Khokhar 6-0, 6-0; Paige Hourigan bt Sarah Mahboob 6-0, 6-0; Valentina Ivanov & Erin Routliffe bt Meheq Khokhar & Noor Malik 6-0, 6-1).
Pakistan bt Bangladesh 3-0: Sara Mansoor bt Jarin Sultana Jolly 6-0, 6-2; Sarah Mahboob bt Eeshita Afrose 6-1, 6-2; Meheq Khokhar & Noor Malik bt Mashfia Afrin & Susmita Sen 6-4, 6-4.
