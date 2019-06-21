Women cricket to be part of C’wealth Games

ISLAMABAD: Women cricket got a big boost as the Commonwealth Games Federation has nominated the game for 2022 edition to be held in Birmingham (UK).

Though the decision is to be ratified by the Commonwealth Games Federation in the next meeting, the development has paved the way for game’s ultimate inclusion in sporting mega events including Olympics.

The decision of women cricket inclusion in the Commonwealth Games is widely hailed with the likes of England women cricket captain Heather Knight billing it as the big boost for women’s cricket

“It is brilliant news. I knew the ICC and ECB had pushed for it to be included and it has all clicked into place perfectly. Birmingham is the ideal place to hold it too, it’s a city that loves its cricket and will really get behind the team.

“As cricketers, you never really think about the Commonwealth Games, it is all about the Ashes and World Cups. But I used to love watching the Olympics and Commonwealth Games as a kid, following the stories and the athletes representing their country and winning gold medals,” she said.

The 28-year batter, who led England to 2017 Women World Cup Glory at home, expressed her desire to be part of the team at that time.

“Hopefully this will take women’s cricket to a new audience, to other countries who never really saw it as a priority and increase its funding. Hopefully, I will still be playing in 2022 too!

All the girls would love to be a part of it, it is a little bit different and unique. Everyone relates to the Commonwealth Games and representing England makes me very proud so to do so there would be special. If you look at what the Commonwealth gold did for English netball after last year you can see what an amazing impact it could have on women’s cricket in this country. To be back in England will be special too after winning the World Cup on home soil back in 2017 but it will have the added clout of being a part of the Commonwealth Games and all the other major sports involved.”