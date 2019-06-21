Afghanistan will improve with more exposure: Naib

SOUTHAMPTON: Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib has called on cricket’s top teams to play more matches against his country in future to aid their development.

Naib’s side have lost all five of their matches in the current World Cup ahead of Saturday’s (today’s) clash with title contenders India in Southampton.

The minnows are competing in their second World Cup, with some critics claiming they have failed to progress since their appearance in Australia and New Zealand four years ago.

The Afghans beat Scotland in the last World Cup but have lost to Australia, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, South Africa and England in the 2019 tournament.

Naib insists he is still proud of his team’s efforts and sees signs they are headed in the right direction.

But to develop enough to take on the game’s big guns, Naib is convinced Afghanistan must be given more regular matches against the likes of India and World Cup holders Australia.

“Sure, we want (that) also. If you look, we’re not playing against the other teams, our squad, but we do very well,” Naib told reporters on Friday.

“We want to improve our experience, so we should play against the good teams like India, Australia, South Africa, Pakistan.

“If you’re targeting the top five or top six teams, we should play a lot with them. If we play with them, maybe Afghanistan will be losing the matches, or we will be struggling, but one day Afghanistan will be different.

“So it’s good for us, so if we play good cricket with this kind of team, maybe it’s a great experience, especially for the team and for the boys.”