Lloyd urges Windies to learn art of adaptability

MANCHESTER: Clive Lloyd says the West Indies should learn the art of adaptability from New Zealand captain Kane Williamson as they fight to avoid World Cup elimination.

Jason Holder’s side has managed only one win from five matches ahead of Friday’s game against New Zealand in Manchester.

The Black Caps, unbeaten in the round-robin competition so far, are fresh from their four-wicket win over South Africa on Wednesday when Williamson made an unbeaten 106 to anchor a tense chase at Edgbaston.

With their hopes of reaching the semi-finals fading fast, Lloyd, the captain of the West Indies side that won the World Cup in 1975 and 1979, believes his country should take a leaf out of Williamson’s “masterful” knock.

“The West Indies need to raise their game if they are to have a chance against New Zealand at Old Trafford on Saturday,” Lloyd wrote in his column for the International Cricket Council.

“In Kane Williamson, the Black Caps have a terrific captain and an even more impressive batsman.

“His innings to knock off South Africa was absolutely masterful, one of the finest I have ever seen in an ODI game. He is a fantastic reader of the game and knows how to adapt to what is going on around him.

“The West Indies would benefit from learning a thing or two from Williamson.”

West Indies started the tournament by beating Pakistan in their opener but soon lost momentum with defeats against Australia, England and Bangladesh.

Lloyd feels West Indies’ loss to Bangladesh at Taunton early this week was especially frustrating.

“I was disappointed with the West Indies performance against Bangladesh. It would appear that they only have one way to play with no variation to their game plan,” said Lloyd.