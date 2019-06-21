Shankar trying to get better each day

SOUTHAMPTON: It was a case of out of the frying pan and into the fire for Vijay Shankar on his ICC World Cup debut against Pakistan at Old Trafford.

But after thriving in the pressure cooker environment, the India all-rounder believes he is now ready for any challenge he is likely to face.

Thrust into the starting line-up as a replacement for the injured Shikhar Dhawan in Manchester, Shankar enjoyed a World Cup debut to remember, taking two vital wickets and making 15 not out.

The assured display capped a whirlwind six months for the 28-year-old, who only made his ODI bow for India against Australia in January this year.

And asked if the Pakistan match could be the catalyst for future success, Shankar said: “Yeah, it definitely gives any player some confidence because that is really needed for any individual.

“The last game gave me some confidence, and especially playing against Pakistan, making my debut against them.

“It was a very special thing for me, performing under pressure and coming out good.

“The team winning at the end of the day is really important. It felt really good at the end of the day. I always look to get better in all three aspects of the game as I know I can keep getting better. I know I can bowl a lot better than what I am bowling even now, so I’m just working on my bowling.

“Whenever I get to a practice session, I make sure I improve a bit at least. I always have a good chat with my bowling coach and try and get better each and every day.”