Algerian protesters rally despite arrests

Algiers: Hundreds of Algerian protesters gathered Friday in the capital despite a spate of arrests ahead of the latest weekly rally since the April 2 resignation of longtime president Abdelaziz Bouteflika, AFP correspondents said.
The demonstrators in central Algiers brandished the Algerian flag that has been a mainstay of the protests but some also carried the Berber colours despite a ban on the minority´s flag imposed this week by army chief General Ahmed Gaid Salah, Algeria´s strongman since Bouteflika´s ouster. "No to regionalism, we are all brothers," the protesters chanted.
