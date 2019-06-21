Split loyalties

The whole purpose of the creation of Pakistan was to offer equal opportunities to all citizens of state without any discrimination. The concept of nationality and spirit of undivided loyalty and patriotism to a country is based on universally accepted obligations of the state to invest in the welfare of citizens, collect taxes from all who earn above a certain annual income, provide justice, protect life and ensure that all state-funded institutions are there to serve the people. This is what Quaid-e-Azam promised, motivating people to unite and support the political struggle to carve a separate state where the Muslim majority could live in peace with members of other faiths. Unfortunately citizens of Pakistan who hold no other nationality are discriminated against in Pakistan and abroad. In practice, preference is given to those with split loyalties.

The irony is that former or serving paid civil or uniformed public office-holders, having benefitted most from opportunities offered and then choosing to take oath of citizenship of another state, continue to be preferred. Institutional comradeship should not override the concept of undivided loyalty to a country. Unfortunately such individuals manage to derive social security benefits in their newly adopted countries and also are eligible for welfare here. Budget 2019-2020 proposes changes for the disposal of immoveable property and taxes based on fair market value with regard to the period of holding in the name of the seller. However, exemption of 50 percent rebate is given to retired or serving employees of the government even if they hold dual nationality. Once a paid public office-holder has benefited subsidized allotment of plot, s/he should be treated at par for payment of taxes with other citizens and no longer be eligible for any further allotments. This country faces a financial crunch and should invest all resources for the welfare of those who have no split loyalties.

M T Ali

Lahore